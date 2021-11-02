Groups seek regulation of boulder truck movement  

TURA, November 2: In the wake of three people from Purakhasia region losing their lives after being run over by trucks transporting boulder to neighbouring Bangladesh via the Dalu international border recently, the FKJGP from Garo Hills on Tuesday urged the West Garo Hills Police Department to take steps to regulate the entry and exit of the boulder trucks along the Dalu-Purakhasia route.

Separate incidents of road mishaps involving the boulder trucks recently led to the loss of three lives from the region one of whom included a five year old student. The latest incident took place on October 25 in which an identified mentally challenged woman lost her life after both her legs were crushed by a speeding vehicle.

In its appeal to the West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, the federation urged that the speed limit of such vehicles plying along the SH-12 route be restricted to not more than 50 kilometres per hour. The federation also suggested that proper monitoring of the drivers be done at the Entry-Exit Point of SH-12 i.e. at Garobadha Police Station and Dalu Police Station for consumption of intoxicants. Besides, the federation also sought that restrictions be put on the entry and exit of the trucks from both Garobadha and Dalu so that the timing of their plying do not coincide with school and college hours.

“We understand that highways are the lifeline of economic growth and our approach is not to disrupt the economic activity of the government or any individuals. However, we are also of the opinion that economic growth cannot prevail over the Right to Life,” federation President Pritam Arengh said, while urging the department to closely monitor the trucks.