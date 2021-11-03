Chief Justice inaugurates court building in Sohra

SHILLONG, Nov 2: Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More, inaugurated the permanent court building of Sohra Civil Subdivision at Sohra on Tuesday.

The total cost of constructing the building was Rs 9.38 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ranjit expressed hope that the court will be able to function more efficiently after the inauguration of the permanent facility in providing access to justice to people, particularly the marginalised section of the society, as per procedures established by law.

Stating that justice cannot be confined only to those who can afford it, Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More informed that justice is for everyone and access to justice is one of the primary objectives of the State and District Legal Services Authorities.

In his address, Law Minister James PK Sangma expressed gratitude to the High Court for commendable services to the people and reiterated that the government is committed to strengthen the judicial system in the state.

He also appreciated the efforts of the officials of the PWD (Building) in completing the court building construction within three years.

Others who were present include Meghalaya High Court Judges Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh, besides local MLA Gavin M Mylliem, legislator Balajied K Synrem, District & Sessions Judge, East Khasi Hills, NA Khan, among others.