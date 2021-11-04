USTM first private university in NE accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC

GUWAHATI / 9th Mile, Ri Bhoi, November 4: The University of Science and Technology

Meghalaya (USTM) has been awarded the accreditation rating of “A Grade” by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The university, which is only 8-years-old, has been accredited by NAAC, an autonomous body established by the UGC to assess and accredit institutions of higher education in the country and assesses universities on a 7-point criteria. This covers key factors such as infrastructure, emphasis on research and innovation, curriculum and faculty.

The result of the assessment was cleared in the meeting of the Standing Committee of NAAC held on

November 3 and shall remain valid for the next five years. The highest body of evaluation for the

Universities and Colleges in the country held series of meetings with the Vice-Chancellor, Heads of the Departments, Deans and other members of the University.

The Peer Team visited all departments, centers, cells and examined the activities, facilities and interacted with the faculty, staff and students, besides examining all records maintained by the University.

Expressing his gratitude Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “I am very much grateful to the Government of Meghalaya for standing behind us and continuously supporting us in our endeavours. My sincere thanks go to the entire USTM family, our partners and special thanks to all the students and their parents. Our Vice Chancellor who is a renowned academician in the country has mentored the institution. This five years’ assessment is based on five successful batches of students.”

The NAAC peer team appreciated the best practices of USTM including its Payback Policy and Adoption of Villages, he added.

This is for the first time in the North East and is very rare in the country that a private university has been able to get NAAC “A” rank in its first cycle of assessment.

Prof GD Sharma, the VC of USTM said, “The accreditation of USTM by the NAAC and award of the A grade are a culmination of the collective and institutional contributions of all stakeholders of USTM. As the first private university that was established in the North East region of India, we assumed a leadership role in promoting best practices in all aspects of teaching, research and administration.

“It is a historic moment for the USTM family to be accredited A Grade by NAAC. The visionary leadership of our Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, his commitment and hard work, inspiration and motivation has been a key force behind this great accomplishment”, said Dr AH Barbhuiya, Academic Registrar of USTM.

Congratulating the university, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma said, “Congratulations from the Government of Meghalaya to the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Professors, Officers, Staff, Management Council Members, Students and all concerned of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya for getting A rating by the NAAC.”