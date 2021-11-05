DC orders change of timing for plying of boulder trucks in SWGH

TURA. Nov 5: In view of the reopening of educational institutions in the district, the District Magistrate, South West Garo Hills, Ch. Ramakrishna has ordered the change of timing for plying of boulder trucks exporting boulders to Bangladesh through Mahendraganj/Dalu Land Customs Stations to ease traffic congestion and to remove obstructions to free movement of vehicles.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting with the Police, District Transport Officer and Export & Import Associations of Mahendraganj and Dalu at Ampati on November 1, 2021 and the timing of plying of boulder trucks in the district has been fixed from 6.00 pm to 6.00 am with effect from 6.00 pm of November 8, 2021.

The Deputy Commissioner in his order also stated that no boulder trucks would be allowed to ply in the district beyond the permitted hours and the order would remain in force until further orders.