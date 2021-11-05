No immediate plan to rejig ministry, says Himanta

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ruled out any immediate plans to effect a reshuffle in the portfolios of his council of ministers.

“Any changes in the portfolios of the ministers might take place only next year. As of now, the ministers are working like a team. So let a year pass by and we will then think and decide if there is a need to rejig the ministry,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Kamakhya Temple here.

Sarma further said that the government would by next month meet the representatives of state corporations to revamp them and make them earn profits.

“The objective here will be to upgrade and modernise these corporations, make them profit-making corporations and ensure their employees receive their salaries regularly. It is imperative that the resources of all the state corporations are utilised optimally,” the chief minister said.

He further said the Guwahati development department minister was on the job in regard to ongoing projects in the city and that he would soon reveal the status before the media.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a solid waste management plant set up under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at Kamakhya Temple.

The plant has been set up by the temple committee with an expense of over Rs 1 crore from their fund.

“This would bolster efforts to keep the Shaktipeeth clean while turning waste into compost,” Sarma said.