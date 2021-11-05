Legal care and support centres inaugurated in EJH

Khliehriat, November 5: The Judge of Meghalaya High Court and Executive Chairman, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Mr. Justice H.S. Thangkhiew today inaugurated two Legal Care and Support Centres in the District at Jaintia Eastern College, Khliehriat and St. Anthony’s Extension College, Byndihati in the presence of E. Kharumnuid, Registrar General, High Court of Meghalaya cum Member Secretary, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, A.M. Ripnar, Registrar (Judicial Service), High Court of Meghalaya, Smt. C. Dkhar, District and Session Judge, East Jaintia Hills District cum Chairman District Legal Services Authrority and Shri. E. Kharmalki, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat.

As part of Pan India Awareness and Outreach Program, “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, the District Legal Services Authority, East Jaintia Hills District today organized a one day orientation training programme for the newly recruited Para Legal Volunteers (PLV) at St Anthony’s Extension College Hall, Byndihati, East Jaintia Hills District.

Hon’ble Mr. Justice H.S Thangkhiew, Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya and Executive Chairman, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority in his inaugural address said that the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority aims at providing free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of the society and to ensure that justice is not denied by reasons of economic, social or any other disability. He also said that the Legal Service Establishments in the state has been working hard to ensure the legal system promotes justice on the basis of equality.

Speaking on the Legal Care and Support Centres he said “The Legal Care Support Centres in the District is intended to provide legal relief which is easily accessible to the backward section of the society and the main principle of the legal aid is access to justice for all”. He further stated that the Legal Care and Support Centres are for all citizens who are in need of legal help and support and the thrust is on the basic legal aid services like legal advice, assisting in drafting of notices, replies, applications, petitions, etc. He also informed the gathering that the Legal Care and Support Centres will be attached with a Panel Lawyer and a Paralegal Volunteer.

He also urged upon the Paralegal Volunteers and legal aid lawyers to have a sense of commitment, sensibility and they must, above all, be sensitive to the problems the common people are facing. “The end goal is to provide inexpensive local machinery for rendering legal services of basic nature and, also to prevent disputes from reaching the court”, he said while also stating that anyone who is facing minor dispute and in of need help or facing difficulties of any kind, should come forward without any hesitation and visit the Legal Care and Support Centers to get the required assistance.

The Judge of Meghalaya High Court and Executive Chairman, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Mr. Justice H.S Thangkhiew also spoke on Para- Legal Volunteers (PLVs) Scheme and said that the schemes aim at imparting legal training to volunteers selected from different walks of life to ensure that legal aid reaches all sections of people through the process of Para Legal volunteers. He also informed that the role of the PLVs is to remove the barriers and act as intermediaries to bridge the gap between the common people and the legal services, legal institutions, to reach out to the people at their door step, to impart awareness, act as counselors and to amicably settle minor disputes at the source itself.

Earlier, the District and Session Judge, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat Smt. C. Dkhar, in her welcome address informed that the District Legal Services Authority, East Jaintia Hills District is pursuing with various programmes and activities to reach the goal by striving to bridge the gap and overcome the barriers faced by the marginalized people like illiteracy, complex judicial processes etc so that those who cannot afford to get access to justice in true sense and term are ensured they realize their right to equal justice and free legal aid.

The programme was also attended by Shri. S. Pdang, Public Prosecutor, East Jaintia Hills District Khliehriat, Dr. P. Nongtdu, Principal of Jaintia Eastern College, Khliehriat and Fr. George. S. Lyngkhoi, SDB, Principal of St. Anthony’s Extension College Byndihati, Panel Lawyers, Para- Legal Volunteers of the District and students of Jaintia Eastern College and St Anthony’s Extension College, Byndihati among others. Others who also spoke during the programme include Smt. N. Momin, Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Smt. B. Kharbithai, Judicial Magistrate First Class.

The programme concluded with a felicitation of Panel Lawyers of the District by the Hon’ble Mr. Justice H.S. Thangkhiew, Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya and prizes were also distributed to the winners of the Essay and Slogan Writing Competition which was held for observance of Gandhi Jayanti Day.