State to get 12th district on Nov 10

SHILLONG, Nov 4: In what can be called a much-awaited announcement, Meghalaya is all set to officially get its 12th district on November 10.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here on Thursday, Assembly Speaker and local Mairang MLA, Metbah Lyngdoh, informed that the district of Mairang will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on November 10.

“The cabinet will have to sit to decide on the inauguration of the twelfth district, but the date of the inauguration of the new district is more or less finalised,” he said.

Lyngdoh said that the fight for the upgradation of Mairang Civil Sub-Division into a new district has been going on for many years.

“I am happy that the long-cherished dreams of the people will now become a reality,” he added.

The villages falling under Mairang and Mawthadraishan constitutencies will fall under the new district.

Earlier, the chief minister, while informing about the inauguration of a new district, said that the government has always stressed on bringing administration closer to the people and there are demands from different quarters across the state for civil subdivisions, districts and administrative units.

“While creating new administrative units there is also a need for the government to be calculative in terms of funding and the government has to balance between creating new administrative units and strengthening the existing ones,” the chief minister had said.