CM eyes 100 pc vaccination before Christmas

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with the deputy commissioners on Friday reviewed the vaccination status in Meghalaya and directed them to try to achieve hundred percent vaccination before Christmas.

The chief minister told the district officials to

intensify vaccination drive in the districts and to achieve 100 percent vaccination in the state before Christmas, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent virtual review with the chief ministers.

He also set the target of 9 lakh vaccinations in the state in the next 40 days.

Stressing on the urgency of the matter the chief minister said, “We must remember the times we had multiple deaths and inadequate facilities to handle the cases. We must use that experience to intensify our efforts to save lives”.

“We must assume that the 3rd wave is coming, this should be our motivation to work on ways to save lives through vaccination”, he added.

31 new COVID cases, one more death

The state on Friday recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases while one more patients died of the infection taking the death toll to 1,4527.

The active tally now stands at 391 while 81,946 people have recovered from the viral infection including 30 on the day.

17 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, ten in West Garo Hills and two each in West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.