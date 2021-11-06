Polls, not people a worry

By Insaf

Round The States

Finally, excise duty on petrol and diesel has been cut down. Is it a majoritarian government’s concern for the people overburdened by prise rise, or rather weighing its prospects of winning upcoming Assembly elections in a number of States, the biggest being Uttar Pradesh? The set back the BJP suffered in recent by-polls indicates it’s the latter and not the love for the common man. The ‘Diwali gift’ of excise cut on petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10 by the Centre, saw number of NDA-ruled States, including Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, UP, Tripura announcing additional reduction. It is expected to not only bring relief to the common man but also reduce inflation, tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah. What has gone unsaid is, the party’s not-so-impressive performance in the by-polls and perhaps the results being seen as a wake-up call.

The ruling BJP faced a humiliating defeat in Himachal Pradesh, where price rise and high oil prices were a major polls issue. The Congress swept all three Assembly seats and winning Mandi too, the Chief Minister’s bastion. In West Bengal, it was again battered by the TMC, which won all four Assembly byelections by big margins. In Rajasthan, it failed to capitalise on Congress factional fight and couldn’t win either of the two seats. In Haryana, its partner the INLD, which has expressed concern over the farmers protest won the seat. The saving grace, however, was Assam and Madhya Pradesh, where it won all five Assembly seats and two respectively and also the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. It did make inroad into TRS’s Telanagana. In all, the BJP won only seven of the 29 State Assembly seats for which elections were held in 14 States and arch rival, Congress won eight, giving the beleaguered grand old party a bit of hope. The saffron party, however, doesn’t want to admit that ensuing poll prospects is a reason for the fuel cut, for they argue that if that if that was the case then results would have been different in BJP-ruled Assam and Madhya Pradesh. An argument, few and even within the party would find difficult to buy. While the debate shall continue both within and outside, the fuel cut should be seen as the beginning, for undoubtedly election sops shall follow as the next calculated move to retain hegemony.

Dengue Concern

Rising cases of dengue has the Centre worried. In particular are nine States and UTs, to which the Union health ministry has sent teams of experts to aid public health measures for its control and management. At a review meeting under Minister Mandaviya on Monday last, it was noted that 1,16,991 dengue cases have so far been reported across the country and the number is ‘significantly’ higher in some States in October as compared to same period last year. These are: Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. The central teams from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and Regional Offices have been instructed to ‘report on status of vector control, availability of kits/medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures, among others.’ He sought better coordination between Centre and States and testing facilities be ramped up so that all cases are reported and treated effectively. Perhaps, with Covid cases showing a marginal decline, it may be worthwhile for hospitals like those in Delhi, consider using one-third of beds reserved for coronavirus patients for those suffering from vector-borne diseases, if the need arises. Clarity and clear cut instructions would do well rather than statistics.

Goa’s Mining

Resumption of mining activity in Goa is critical for the ruling BJP and it keeps its fingers crossed that the Supreme Court comes to its aid. With elections due in February and AAP and TMC going all out to make inroads into the smallest State, the Centre is working hard to make ‘proper representation’ before the apex court and ‘find a way out,” as per Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. On Tuesday last, he sought to assuage voters’ concern saying that while Delhi was ‘sympathetic’ to the issue, its hands were tied: “This matter is sub-judice, without SC permission Goa government can’t take any decision nor can the Union government clear it.” Recall in February 2018, the iron ore industry came to a standstill after SC quashed 88 mining leases. The issue is a hot potato this poll, as Insaf on a recent visit noted. The economy dependent on iron ore export is hit hard, there is largescale unemployment and worse the tourism industry is in the doldrums with the pandemic. The Centre has given hope its ‘expecting positive support from the Supreme Court.’ If that happens, it will be a game changer.

Scarce SC/ST Representation

Jharkhand can very well justify its decision to grant quota promotions to employees in government belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Not only does it meet Supreme Court’s criteria, but the argument is that there’s woefully inadequate representation at every level. A three-member committee of Hemant Soren government to study promotion, administrative efficiency and representation of SCs and STs in creamy layer under government’s services and posts submitted its report on Wednesday last. It noted: the percentage of such employees in relation to total number holding such posts across the state is 4.45% and 10.04%, respectively–much less than the population ratio of SC and ST (12.08% and 26.20%)”. Thus, of the 3.01 lakh sanctioned post in 31 major departments, 57,182 posts are to be filled on promotion basis, while 2.44 lakh posts by direct appointment. It recommended: it’s necessary to continue with reservation policy and ‘any relaxation of existing provision or removal of any clause won’t be justified or desirable and would be against interest of community at large.’ What about policy’s impact on overall administrative efficiency? Data would be more than welcome.

Uttarakhand Saved Embarrassment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami can heave a sigh of relief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday last to unveil a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath and laying the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore, thankfully passed off smoothly. This after Dhami had to go into damage control on Wednesday after his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat was shown black flags on Monday by priests there as they, along with others of Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamnotri dhams have been opposing the Devasthanam Board Act, which govern 51 temples associated with these. Apparently markets in Yamnotri and Gangotri too had pulled down shutters in solidarity with the protest. The CM, it is said assured the priests his government was ‘completely’ with them and the issue shall be resolved by month-end. Will Dhami keep his promise, is the big question. For he had, in September, given a similar assurance of dissolving the Board by October-end. The priests have given him one more chance. Will he, won’t he depends on how it will impact ensuing polls. —INFA