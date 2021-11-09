Assam MP urges PM to continue free ration scheme beyond Nov 30

GUWAHATI, Nov 9: Rajya Sabha MP and former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the deadline of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) beyond November 30, 2021 till the economic situation in the country improved.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Bora stated that the recent announcement by the Union food secretary that the free ration scheme would not be extended beyond November 30 “has created panic among the beneficiaries and brought great tension to their families.”

The Congress MP pointed out that the current situation was still not normal owing to various restrictions in the wake of an “already devastated” economy owing to demonetisation and “prolonged unplanned lockdown” for more than a year due to COVID-19.

“In addition to this, due to the skyrocketing prices of all commodities, the purchasing power of people has declined tremendously while day-to-day individual consumption has come down from 5.5 percent in 2020 to 9.1 per cent in 2021,” Bora stated.

He further said that the scheme has provided relief to the poor and lower middle-class people to cope with the devastating economy of our country. “Five kg rice or wheat to 80 crore people was an immense support in their day-to-day life in view of the uncontrolled spiralling prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, medicine and all other essential commodities,” Bora stated.

“Under this serious economic backdrop, discontinuation of the scheme will further worsen the economic situation of the country and the day-to-day life of people. Therefore, I urge upon you to appreciate the situation and exercise your good office for continuation of five kg free rice or atta (per person per month) as of now to the poor people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the economic situation improves,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Union Cabinet had approved allocation of five kg rice or wheat free to every poor person every month under PMGKAY for eight months – from April to November 2020 – owing to the pandemic.