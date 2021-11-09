Student leader raises issues plaguing Forest Dept in SGH

TURA, Nov 9: Student leader from Mindikgre in South Garo Hills, Greneth M Sangma has sought the appointment of full-pledged Rangers at Baghmara and Rongara Range Forest under Wildlife Division (BNP) while at the same time raising various other issues plaguing the department.

In his appeal to the Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) in Shillong, Greneth said that after two full-pledged rangers appointed at Baghmara and Rongara left the district, a lone Forester has been taking charge as Range and Forest Officer at Baghmara Range Forest while no new appointments were made for Rongara.

Greneth said that while the Wildlife Division (BNP) covers a large area which includes the Angratoli reserve, Siju Reserve and Panda Reserve, the absence of a full-pledged officer and shortage of manpower was making it difficult for those posted in the district to carry out their duties properly.

In order for the staff to function properly, Greneth besides seeking the appointment of a full-pledged officer also requested the release of more funds, appointment of additional staff and the creation of a separate Range Office along with an Officer at Gasuapara.