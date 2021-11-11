‘Festivals must to boost tourism’

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has defended the government’s move to sponsor a series of festivals, stating that they were necessary to boost tourism in the state.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to be organised later this month in the capital town while the Me.gong Festival will be held in Garo Hills.

Sangma said that these festivals are linked to tourism and create livelihood opportunities for people.

He also said that the government is planning to organise a literary festival soon which will be attended by well-known writers from across the country.

He pointed out that the tourism industry has suffered and it needs a boost with such events and festivals.

Despite an impact on the state’s finances, the government cannot stop doing everything since it cannot be unfair to other sectors, Sangma added.