Over 335 kg ganja seized from roadside jungle at Byrnihat

Ri Bhoi, Nov 11: Byrnihat police last night recovered 37 packets of ganja weighing over 335 kg hidden in a jungle by the Guwahati-Shillong highway at 17th Mile area.

Police informed that it was tipped off by a source that some suspicious packets were lying in the roadside jungle by the highway at 17 Mile. Accordingly, a team of policemen from Byrnihat Police Station conducted search along the highway from 17 Mile towards Byrnihat.

On reaching at 17 Mile, downward towards Byrnihat, the police team spotted some brown colour packets lying under the bushes and on further search, found 37 packets from the nearby areas and on thoroughly checking, the packets found to contain contraband Ganja.

All the 37 packets that were recovered in front of independent witnesses and brought to the Outpost for further investigation. Total weight of the packets is 335.700 Kg.