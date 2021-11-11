State gets its 12th district

SHILLONG, Nov 10: After a long wait of decades, there was jubilation in Mairang on Wednesday following the formal inauguration of the Eastern West Khasi Hills district, the 12th district of the state.

As soon as Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma inaugurated it by cutting the ribbon to unveil the plaque, a chopper showered rose petals on the crowd, followed by the bursting of crackers. A large crowd had gathered at Mairang to witness the historic moment.

The new district will have 160 villages under Mairang and 58 villages in Mawthadraishan.

Addressing the crowd, Sangma lamented that West Khasi Hills has been for long at the bottom in every parameter of governance and development, be it education or the standard of living. “It has happened because the development schemes and programmes have not reached the grassroots,” he said.

Expressing surprise that the whole of Eastern West Khasi Hills, within its area of 1,300 sq km, has only one police station and one outpost, the CM said the presence of administration is very less and there is a need to improve administrative reach in the area.

He said the government will examine which districts and blocks require administrative intervention. The government will do its best based on the financial situation, he assured.

Slamming those trolling the government over the name of the district, he said people are more interested in making comments about the name rather than giving suggestions on how to make the district better.

Sangma said consultations were held and people were asked for their opinions before naming the district.

“We are a matrilineal society, so we felt that some linkage with the parent district should be incorporated. The Cabinet felt since the region falls in the eastern part of West Khasi Hills, we should name it as Eastern West Khasi Hills,” he said.

The locals expressed happiness over the creation of the district and insisted the government create more jobs and develop the area. A section of them felt there could have been a better name for the district with most preferring the nomenclature of Central West Khasi Hills.

Local MLA and Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh expressed concern that people were criticising the government over the name of the district.

Several Cabinet Ministers and government officials were also present on the occasion.