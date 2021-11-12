Williamnagar Health Camp

TURA, Nov 12: The District Medical and health Officer and District Health Society, East Garo Hills in Collaboration with District Legal Service Authority, East Garo Hills organized a Free Medical Camp at Rongmil Don Bosco School under Rongjeng Community and Health Centre (CHC) on Thursday wherein Specialist Doctors of Paediatrics, Obstetrician & Gynaecology and ENT examined and provided with free medication to 300 villagers who attended the medical camp.

District Medical & Health Officer Dr. Ivory Sangma while delivering the welcome speech informed that such Free Health Camp will organize in future frequently in order to serve the overall health of the villagers who require medical attention.

Dr. C N Sangma highlighted the early diagnosis and treatment of Tuberculosis.

Judicial Magistrate V N Sangma spoke at length about the consequences of early marriage and Advocate Talse Sangma deliberated on the POCSO Act.

During the Health Camp Covid-19 Vaccination drive was also conducted as part of the programme.