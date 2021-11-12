IIT-G ties up with OIL for tech development in energy, allied sectors

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) will collaborate with Oil India Limited (OIL) on the development and introduction of new technologies in energy and allied sectors.

The partnership will also focus on cooperation in transfer of existing technologies, knowledge upgrade and innovation partnership, training and skill development and other areas of mutual agreement, a statement issued by the institute here on Friday said.

In this regard, an MoU was signed by IIT-G director T.G. Sitharam and OIL executive director Sasanka Pratim Deka in the presence of the institute’s faculty and OIL executives. They will work together to catalyse innovation and growth in technology.

“This MoU will facilitate a new path for exploring various opportunities in applied and translational research for the sustainable energy sector with OIL. IIT Guwahati is among the few top institutions in India that are dedicated to develop state-of-the-art technologies and skilled manpower in the field of petroleum and its allied industries,” Sitharam said, while outlining the mutual benefits of the academia-industry collaboration.

“With this MOU, oil and gas industries such as OIL will highly benefit by developing indigenous technologies. These joint research activities should be inclined in such a way that it reaches the common people of India and paves the pathway for the uplift of society,” he said.

Speaking on the significance of the collaboration, OIL executive director Deka said that OIL firmly believed the MoU would facilitate a quantum jump in efficiency, thereby contributing to profitability.