Vision of Maulana Azad is relevant today: Manas Chaudhuri at USTM

9TH MILE, KHANAPARA (Ri Bhoi), Nov 12: The vision of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad which paved the way for achieving education for all is still very much relevant in today’s world. Azad believed that democracy cannot function without the eradication of illiteracy.

This was stated by Padmashri Manas Chaudhuri, former Education Minister of Meghalaya, while delivering a talk on “Vision of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and relevance to the global education system” at the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) yesterday on the occasion of National Education Day.

Addressing a large gathering of students and teachers, Chaudhuri remembered Maulana Azad’s immense contribution to the nation. He also expressed his happiness to speak on the occasion at USTM and praised the visionary leadership of M. Hoque, Chancellor of the university that has recently achieved grade ‘A’ awarded by NAAC. He advised the students not only to dream to be a doctor or engineer but to be a good entrepreneur and earn skills.

Earlier, Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM delivered the welcome address and said that Maulana Azad was the first education minister of Independent India and he was posthumously honored with India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1992. Every year since 2008, 11th November is being celebrated as National Education Day to mark his birth anniversary.

Dignitaries present in the occasion include Prof K Murugan, Pro VC of USTM, Dr R.K. Sharma, apart from others. The programme ended with the vote of thanks offered by Dr. B.K. Das, Director Administration, USTM.