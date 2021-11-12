Centre has responded promptly to our proposals: CM

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said efforts and initiatives of the BJP-led government in the past six months would be visible once it completes a year in office.

“Efforts of our work in the past six months will be visible once the incumbent government completes a year in office (in May 2022). I am extremely happy that the Centre has responded to my proposals promptly and taken them to their logical conclusion,” chief minister Sarma told mediapersons during his visit to New Delhi.

“The positive and prompt response of the Centre to the state’s proposals is certainly a significant achievement for us in just six months,” he said.

The chief minister, during his visit to the national capital, had a series of meetings with central ministers.

“I had called on Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to grant permission for five more Sainik Schools in Assam in – Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong and Kokrajhar. Requisite land has been identified by district administration,” Sarma said.

He further requested the Union defence minister to expedite the Brahmaputra underwater tunnel project, linking Tezpur to Nagaon, as planned by Border Roads Organisation. “This shall immensely enhance road and rail connectivity. The first project report has been received and the central government will take decisions based on it,” Sarma said.

A grant-in-aid of Rs 100 crore was also sanctioned recently for the revival of two urea manufacturing units of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) at Namrup in Upper Assam. The Centre had also convened a meeting of stakeholders for the BVFCL Unit IV, having a capacity of producing 12 lakh MT per annum.

The Assam chief minister had also met Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss projects such as the ring road in Guwahati and Kaziranga Elevated Highways Project and its significance for preserving wildlife of Kaziranga national Park.

“The paper works of the projects are nearing completion,” he said.