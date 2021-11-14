Raftaar’s music label inks exclusive recording deal with rapper IKKA

Mumbai, Nov 13 : Raftaar’s independent label ‘Kalamkaar’, has signed an exclusive one-year recording agreement with popular rapper-lyricist IKKA.

The rapper’s 12-month independent non-film music releases will be taken care of by the Paris-based firm ‘Believe’ as it will cover the digital music distribution and artist services for IKKA as a part of the agreement.

IKKA a.k.a. Ankit Singh has successfully straddled the hip-hop purists and music lovers with his work in film music which includes titles such as ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Tamanchey’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum 3’ and ‘Satyamev Jayate’. His album ‘I’, featured collaborations with artists like Raftaar, DIVINE, Lil Golu, Sez On The Beat and Sikander Khalon.

Talking about association, the rapper-lyricist says, “I am super excited to partner with Kalamkaar for a one-year independent non-film music deal and take Indian hip-hop to the next level with a label that has an artist’s interest vested at its core. The hip hop scene is gaining a considerable amount of exposure and over the course of the next one year my fans will be entertained with music that marries creative freedom with quality soundscapes.”(IANS)