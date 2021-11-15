2 containment zones declared near Assam college

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: The Nagaon district administration on Monday declared two containment zones near a junior college for two weeks in view of the detection of 10 COVID-19 positive cases in the institution.

Reportedly, the COVID cases in the college were detected when some students, as well as the principal of the institution, tested positive for the virus, following which the college has been shut down.

The order, issued by the Nagaon DC’s office under the provisions of The Assam COVID-19 Regulations 2020, directed the circle officer of Nagaon Sadar revenue circle to seal the areas immediately with proper barricading.

It further barred unauthorised entry and exit of individuals and vehicles into the notified containment zones until further notice.

According to reports, the students residing in the hostels have already been sent home even as online classes will resume from Tuesday onwards.

Classes for Class XII and final year degree and postgraduate students in schools, colleges and universities resumed from September 6 in view of the improvement in the state’s COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet had decided to resume offline classes for students of Class 10 in high schools, high madrassas, residential and day boarding schools from September 20.