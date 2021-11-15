SSA teachers oppose to partial salary release

TURA, Nov 15: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) on Monday said that it would not accept partial payment of their pending salaries and demanded that the government release their pending salaries for the full five months.

In a statement issued here, the association said that it was strongly opposed to the recent statement of the Education Minister who hinted that one or two months’ salaries of the teachers would be soon released.

‘We cannot accept the Education Minister’s statement through a press release that one or two months’ of our salaries will be released. Our salaries have been pending since June 2021 till date. We demand that the MDA government release all five months salaries or whatever is pending when it is released,” the association said.