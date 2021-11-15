Guwahati priest murder case: Cops arrest wife, daughter

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: Police have arrested the wife and minor daughter of a priest who was found dead in the Paltan Bazar area here last Thursday evening.

The body of Narayan Chakraborty was recovered from a residential quarter of the Kalibari railway colony, belonging to his acquaintance, Sanjib Choudhury, who was out of town for Chhath Puja celebration.

Reportedly, Chakraborty’s wife, Moushumi, confessed on Sunday night to committing the murder.

The police team had carried out a scientific investigation after exploring all angles in the case.

“We have conducted a scientific investigation with the help of the forensic department and CID. Based on information and facts from witnesses and interrogating the deceased’s wife, minor daughter and the house owner, we have arrested his wife and daughter,” a police official told mediapersons at Latasil police station on Monday.

“As the deceased’s daughter is a minor girl, she would be produced before the juvenile justice board. The deceased’s wife will also be produced in court,” the official said.

Investigation is on to find out if more people were involved in the case.

According to preliminary investigation, injury marks were visible on the deceased’s head.