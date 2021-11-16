BJP celebrates tribal pride day

TURA, Nov 16: The BJP in Garo Hills on Monday celebrated the Janjaatiya Gaurav Diwas or tribal pride day on the occasion of the 146 birth anniversary of Bhaghawan Birsa Munda , the tribal freedom fighter at Hatisil Bollongre village under Ampati in South West Garo Hills.

State party Vice President Bakul Hajong attended the programme as the Chief Guest in the presence of various party leaders and Karyakarthas. The occasion was also celebrated in over 7500 villages all across the country.

According to a release issued here, the party plans to organized more such events in other districts and villages till November 22.