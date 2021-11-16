Defection main reason behind our defeat: Pala

SHILLONG, Nov 15: State Congress president, Vincent H Pala on Monday said the defection of leaders was the main reason behind the party’s debacle in the by-elections.

This was his first official reaction to the defeat in all three seats.

Taking full responsibility, he said the Congress leaders themselves defeated the party. He was referring to the desertion of Lamphrang Blah, Ashahel Shira and Norbert Marboh.

“If they had not contested, we would have surely won. In any case, our vote share has increased and it only indicates the people of the state are with the Congress,” Pala said.

They unreasonably left the party, he said. Stating that they will regret their decision, he said one of the turncoats has already confessed before him that he blundered by quitting.

He suspected that they were lured with offers. It is always tough for people when others play with money, Pala said.

He also said that by-elections are mostly won by the ruling party/parties since people expect to get benefits for voting for the candidates of ruling party/parties.

Referring to the defeat in Mawryngkneng, Pala said there was a gap between the supporters of (L) David Nongrum and party candidate, Highlander Kharmalki.

He denied infighting was the main reason behind the party’s dismal performance and said the leaders’ desertion cannot be termed as infighting. He accused the government of misusing power which resulted in the Congress losing the Rajabala seat. “They arrested around 170 workers and assaulted them in jail. People were scared and it is evident the ruling party misused the situation,” Pala said.

Congress leader, Pynshngainlang N Syiem said the party will manage money power and defection in the 2023 polls. He said the Congress is the only alternative in Meghalaya.

He also said that many leaders from other political parties would join the Congress.

Pala, leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma and senior leader Charles Pyngrope will visit New Delhi on November 18 and formulate strategies in consultations with central leaders for strengthening the party in the state.

Pala said it is too early to comment if the Congress will go for pre-poll alliance. He claimed the people are fed up with this government due to alleged corruption, price rise etc. He said power is centralized to only some Ministers and leaders. “There is very less scope for them to recover,” he added.