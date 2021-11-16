Will win more seats in 2023, remove ‘B Team’ tag: UDP

SHILLONG, Nov 15: The United Democratic Party (UDP) is optimistic about winning more seats in the 2023 Assembly elections and thereby, removing the tag that it is “Team B” of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Congress.

“We have been a partner in the government along with other parties. It is a fact that the UDP is tagged as Team B of the Congress and the NPP. But we are hopeful things are going to be different in the 2023 polls when we will win more seats and lead the government,” UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh told reporters after a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) here on Monday.

Mawthoh said the party decided to form the core committee to deliberate on the views of party leaders at different levels.

According to him, the core committee will be able to provide directions for strengthening the party at district and constituency-levels and the youth, women and farmers’ wings.

Stating that everyone is in an election mode, he said they will try to complete the exercise of reorganizing the party at the earliest since the polls are not far away.

“We will go ahead with the campaign once the re-organisation part is completed,” Mawthoh said.

Asked if the party will go for pre-poll alliance, he said it will have to first look at different issues, particularly at district and constituency-levels. “We will then take the best way forward,” he added.

Mawthoh said it will be difficult to say if the party will contest from all 60 seats in 2023 since the constituencies have different local dynamics. He claimed the UDP is getting feelers from some leaders of other political parties who want to join it.

To a query, UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh said the party did not have a candidate who was prepared to contest the bypoll from Mawryngkneng seat and hence, this cannot be viewed as surrender.

“We had also listened to the local leaders at circle level who had suggested we should not contest since only a year and a half is left for this term,” Lyngdoh said.

He disagreed the UDP is losing its ground and pointed out it had won eight seats in 2013 and six seats in 2018.

“But, we now have eight MLAs as we had won by-elections from Ranikor and Mawphlang seats. Therefore, I feel people are reposing their faith in the UDP,” Lyngdoh said.

He said the CEC did not discuss the demand that the party should be given another ministerial berth. The UDP felicitated newly-elected Mawphlang MLA, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Ashahel D Shira, who lost the by-elections to Rajabala seat. “It is great to see that Eugeneson managed to win by a huge margin. Although our candidate could not win Rajabala, there are encouraging signs for the party in Garo Hills region,” Mawthoh said.

He said the party office will be inaugurated either in December or January next year. “Finally, we will be having our own party office after more than 50 years,” he said.

He said one reason behind setting up the party office is to strengthen the party organisation. He said it could be constructed due to Lyngdoh’s leadership.