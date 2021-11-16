Door-to-door health camps launched in TN

Chennai, Nov 16:Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched door-to-door health camps to tackle monsoon-related diseases among people.

After the Northeast monsoon hit the state in October, heavy rains lashed the state leading to several monsoon-linked diseases cropping up.

A team comprising Health department officials, including doctors and nurses, inspected several residences and housing colonies in low-lying areas of several parts of the state.

The team assessed the rain-related diseases that were plaguing many areas after the rains subsided.

Diarrhea, fever, common cold, and foot sores are the major diseases that are cropping up in many parts of the state including the state capital Chennai and adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu as these districts received more than normal rain.

Many parts of these districts are inundated leading to the spread of fever and diarrhea. Common cold and foot sores have also affected people in large numbers in these areas.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS said: “I have myself visited a few areas in Perungudi on Monday. A team comprising doctors and nurses are doing disease surveillance and providing medicines immediately.”

The department is planning to conduct 500 health camps per day during the monsoon season.

The State has already launched the ambitious ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum’, a scheme providing medical care at the doorsteps of people.

The scheme, launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin at Krishnagiri district on August 4, 2021, has benefitted more than 37 lakh people since its launch.

It is intended to provide medical support to those with infirmities. (IANS)