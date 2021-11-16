One or two leaders may leave: MPCC president

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Amidst growing speculations about desertion, state Congress president, Vincent H Pala on Monday said one or two leaders, especially from Garo Hills, may leave the party.

“It is difficult to predict as the elections are a year and a half away but one or two, especially from Garo Hills, may leave,” Pala said without taking any names. “Majority of the leaders, however, will be in the party,” he added.

The statement comes amidst speculations that leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma will desert the party, along with some party MLAs loyal to him, and join the Trinamool Congress. Sangma is maintaining a stony silence on the issue.

Pala said the Congress has people ready to replace those who may leave. “But you never know; they may change their mind as anything can happen in one and half years,” he added.

The state Congress chief said he was hopeful Sangma would remain in the party, stating that the leader from Garo Hills had worked very hard in the recent by-elections.

Pala downplayed speculations about the possible exodus of party MLAs following defeat in the bypoll. He recalled that nine MLAs had deserted the party before the 2018 assembly polls and yet, it performed well.

Five-time chief minister, DD Lapang has already said he will not return to the Congress but Pala said the Congress workers from Ri Bhoi district want the veteran leader in the party. He said he would talk to Lapang seriously on his return to the party and take up the issue with the party high command.

“Human beings can change their mind. The heart and mind of DD Lapang are still with the Congress,” Pala said.

Reacting to the comment of National People’s Party leader, Prestone Tynsong that the Congress is a sinking ship, Pala said Tynsong may have left the party but not everyone is like him.

“We may have sunk in the last elections but we are still strong,” he asserted.