AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA rice released

TURA, Nov 17: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that Rice for AAY, PHH & Non- NFSA beneficiaries under Tura Sadar Division and Rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the month of November, 2021 in respect of Tura Sadar Division has been released.

Therefore, all the Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division are directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 35 Kg of rice per Card per month at the rate of Rs. 3/- per Kg for AAY (yellow colour) beneficiaries, 5 Kg per Head per month at the rate of Rs. 3/- per Kg for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries and 7.10 Kg per Card per Month at the rate fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee not exceeding Rs. 13/- per Kg for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.

Fair Price Shop Dealers have been directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 5 Kg per Head per month (Free of Cost) to AAY (Yellow colour) and PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries under PMGKAY while there is no allotment of rice for Non-NFSA beneficiaries under this scheme.