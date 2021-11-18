Fully vaccinated people outnumber those with one dose of vax

New Delhi, Nov 17: The number of fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

This feat has been made possible due to the PM’s vision of Jan-Bhagidari and “Whole of Government Approach”, people’s faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing Har Ghar Dastak campaign which has seen a tremendous response from various parts of the country, he said.

The country has administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report released at 7 am on Wednesday. (PTI)