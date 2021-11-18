Netherlands, Argentina and France arrive for Hockey WC

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17: The Netherlands, France and Argentina on Wednesday arrived here for the much-awaited FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021. Grouped in Pool C, along with Korea, Spain, and the USA, the Dutch have a tough battle in store for them from the early stages of the competition. Team France also arrived just an hour after rivals The Netherlands and talked about the team’s plans for the tournament. Team Argentina, touted to be one of the favourites for the title, also arrived on Saturday afternoon in Bhubaneswar. The Dutch will open their campaign against Korea on 25 November, while Argentina, placed in Group D along with Egypt, Germany, and Pakistan, will take on Egypt in their first game of the tournament on the same day. France, who are placed in Group B along with Poland, Canada, and India, will face Poland in their first game on November 25. (IANS)