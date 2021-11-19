Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival held at DBC Tura

TURA, Nov 19: A two-day mega film festival that was simultaneously held in 135 countries was also organized at Don Bosco College in Tura with a pictureque conclusion on Friday evening.

Dubbed ‘Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival’ the DBGYFF is a Salesian festival of cinematography of global import, a unique project of its kind for youth involvement at a global level through the development of short films, in a major initiative of youth leadership, artistic and value sharing.

The programme was inaugurated by Ms Mary T. Sangma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills. She wished that the students learned from the screening of the short film as they will in turn transform the way of living of the students. She added that there is nothing impossible, if one has the willingness to become someone great. She wished that the students become contributors to the society.

Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, Principal wished that some of the short film inspire the students to be creative in their thinking to undertake the same initiative that was undertaken by the young people who produces those short movies. He also said that the movies should inspire and transform the thinking of the students.

This festival, represents, a communication proposal from an educational and pastoral perspective, a way of being actively present in the digital world with a clear Salesian identity. It also encourages an educative and creative dialogue for the evangelisation of youth in their digital habitat, fosters youthful proactivity in building a better world and develops cooperative strategies between Salesians and young people at both local and global level.

All together there are 110 Shortlisted entries for the screening on both the days. The festival was held simultaneously in 135 countries when Don Bosco Society is working.