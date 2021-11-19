Apollo Telemedicine and digital dispensary set up in Tura

TURA, Nov 19: Renowned private medical care group Apollo hospitals from Chennai have set up base in Tura and opened a digital dispensary that will provide telehealth consultation for the sick and needy.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated Apollo hospital’s Meghalaya Digital Dispensary as part of the state government’s smart town project. The intervention is supported by the government of Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the tele health centre will provide tele consultation and special packages for general outpatient department and speciality services will also be provided by the Apollo dispensary. It will be managed and run by Apollo Hospitals.

The digital dispensary is located in the campus of the Food Craft Institute in Dakopgre, Tura.

The speciality services to be provided by Apollo include general medicine, gynaecology, cardiology, paediatrics (for children), orthopaedics (bones), gastroenterology, dermatology (skin) and psychiatric counseling.

Under the general package a patient can get tele consultation with a general physician doctor, laboratory investigations and medicines for as little as Rs 280/-.

For the special package, one can get consultation with a specialist doctor, lab tests and medicines for only Rs 400/-.

Currently, private checkups with doctors and specialists can sometimes go up from 500 to almost Rs 800 minus payment for tests.

Doctors and specialists based in one of the many Apollo Hospitals across the country will connect with the patient in Tura through teleconference and after due assessment decide on the best treatment for him or her.