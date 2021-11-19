Drains to curtail waterlogging issue in Langkyrding: Hek

SHILLONG, Nov 18: In a bid to address the issue of waterlogging in the area, drains will be constructed at Langkyrding Nongmensong, Pynthorumkhrah MLA, AL Hek, said on Thursday.

Hek, who inspected the site for the construction of drains, said that the funds for the construction of drains were sanctioned by MGNREGA.

Informing that the drains will curtail the issue of waterlogging in the area, the MLA said the construction for the same will begin this month.

Meanwhile, Hek also inspected two sites at Nongmensong for the construction of a new police outpost building in the area.

It may be mentioned that the proposed land where the new building will be constructed belongs to Urban Affairs department.