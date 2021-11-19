Foetus recovered from city drain

SHILLONG, Nov 18: A foetus, approximately four to five months old, was on August 12 recovered from a drain at IIT Rynjah, Pdengshnong, Shillong.

According to a police statement, it was later taken to Shillong Civil Hospital where inquest and autopsy were conducted.

After post-mortem, the foetus has been kept at the hospital morgue. “Anyone having any knowledge may contact Police Control Room, Shillong (0364-2222214/2222215). Identity will be kept confidential,” the statement said.