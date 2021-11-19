‘No intent to topple EC in KHADC’

SHILLONG, Nov 18: Amid reports that the present Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) executive committee (EC), headed by CEM Titosstarwell Chyne, may collapse with an independent MDC joining the NPP, the Parliamentary Party of the National People’s Party (NPP) in the Council has asserted that it has no intention to topple the UDP-led EC.

Giving the lie to the speculations that claimed that independent MDC from Nongshken, Grace Mary Kharpuri, is contemplating joining the NPP, Sohryngkham MDC, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, who is the secretary of the NPP Parliamentary Party in KHADC, said, “We have no plan to topple the EC led by the UDP.”

It may be mentioned that it was reported in a section of media (not The Shillong Times) on Wednesday that Kharpuri has plans to join the NPP, which is likely to spell trouble for the Chyne-led KHADC EC.

Syiem, however, said that NPP’s doors are always open for MDCs planning to join the party.

The independent MDC from Nongshken, too, has negated reports that claimed that she plans to topple the UDP-led EC in the KHADC.

On the other hand, Chyne said he is unaware of such reports. “I hope that the agreement which was agreed upon during the formation of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is respected,” the KHADC CEM said.

Echoing Chyne, HSPDP president, KP Pangniang, too, said the party is in the dark about the developments. “Even if there is such a move, our party MDCs are not part of it,” Pangniang said.

In the House of 30, the UDP has eight MDCs, NPP has seven, HSPDP has two, PDF has one and there are four Independents. The Opposition Congress, on the other hand, has eight MDCs in the KHADC.