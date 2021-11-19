MLA felicitated 15 meritorious students of Mawshynrut

NONGSTOIÑ, Nov 19: The MLA Mawshynrut Constituency Gigur Marthong on Friday felicitated 15 meritorious students of Mawshynrut area during an award function organized by National People’s Youth Front (NPYF) Mawshynrut in the auditorium of Lyngngam Presbyterian Higher Secondary School Hall.

A cash of Rs 10,000 (ten thousand) along with mementoes were distributed by the MLA along with other guests to all the 15 successful students who secured good positions in the last SSLC and HSSLC examination conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).

The programme was also attended by H L Nongsiang, ex MLA, Mawshynrut who was also an adviser of Mawshynrut NPP, R. G Momin, Sub-Inspector of School Education, Nongstoin, BDO Mawshynrut S.S. Syiemlieh, School teachers, students, Parents and NPYF leaders of Mawshynrut area besides the public.

While addressing the programme, Mawshynrut MLA. Gigur Myrthong said that his vision was to improve the quality of education in the area since Mawshynrut has been known as one of the most backward blocks in the district and the state as a whole.

So he inspired the students to work hard in their studies, so that one day they could reach the top and achieve their goal. He advised the students that if they want to be a successful person in their life, one should understand that they should be honest in their work and be a hardworking person in any field of job that they are serving.

Marthong congratulated the students for their good performance in the SSLC academic year 2020-21 and also handed over an award to the awardees.