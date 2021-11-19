NPP allies want govt to fill up key posts

SHILLONG, Nov 18: Most parties in the state’s coalition government have underscored the need to fill up the important posts in the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) and the Meghalaya State Information Commission (MSIC).

The National People’s Party-led government has already come under fire from the Opposition as well as other stakeholders over the delay in filling up the posts, especially in the MSCW, which has been functioning without its chairperson and members since October last year.

Similarly, the post of the State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) has been lying vacant since the tenure of the former Chief Secretary, PBO Warjri ended in March this year.

United Democratic Party working president, Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday insisted that the government expedite the process of appointment in the two bodies.

“Cases for adjudication and disposal by both bodies are piling up. Further delay in getting the vacancies filled up will weaken the roots and reach of democracy in the state,” Lyngdoh said.

Echoing similar views, People’s Democratic Front president, Banteidor Lyngdoh said he will meet Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and tell him on the need to fill up the posts early.

“I am aware that the MSCW has been without its new body since October last year. I understand that the delay has greatly affected women who have been seeking redressal on issues of domestic violence and others,” Lyngdoh, who is also a Minister, said.

He also said that the functioning of the MSIC has been badly affected without the SCIC.

According to him, the MSIC will not be able to carry out its hearing on any complaints of denial of information by any departments that are sought under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Hill State People’s Democratic Party chief, KP Pangniang said he will ask the Minister representing the party in the Cabinet to raise the matter with the CM.

“I strongly feel that any further delay will defeat the constitutional mandates of these two commissions,” Pangniang said.

Earlier, leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, had slammed the government over the delay in the appointment of the SCIC.

“There are institutions which are created and established with a purpose. This is an offshoot of the Right to Information Act, 2005. This Act empowers people to have access to information relating to the implementation of programmes and the overall functioning of the state government,” Mukul had said on Monday.