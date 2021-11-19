Some Cong MLAs ready to join BJP: Mawrie

SHILLONG, Nov 18: State BJP president Ernest Mawrie on Thursday said he will be leading a delegation of as many as five sitting MLAs, most of them from Congress, to meet the BJP national president and national general secretary to discuss their entry into the saffron brigade ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

“After our state executive meeting on November 20, I am leading a delegate of around five MLAs, mostly from the Congress, for a meeting with our central leaders,” Mawrie revealed.

Informing that there are around five MLAs interested in joining the BJP, three of whom are confirmed, Mawrie said, “Some of them have met our central leaders in Delhi and others will meet our leaders in Guwahati.”

To a query on whether more MLAs from other parties are keen to join the BJP, Mawrie said, “A few more have sent feelers and are ready to join us.”

The state BJP chief exuded confidence that the MLAs who are set join the party will brighten the prospects of the saffron brigade in the 2023 polls. “We are working very hard and with the support of our people we are hoping to win at least 15 seats,” he added.