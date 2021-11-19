Task forces set up to monitor Guwahati markets, check price rise

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has constituted four task forces and assigned them to visit all major markets in Greater Guwahati to monitor and check price rise of essential commodities.

The team of officers shall function under the leadership of four executive magistrates in their allotted areas with immediate effect and submit reports on action taken to the Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner, an order issued here stated.

Assam food and civil supplies minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass had earlier this week chaired a meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office here and decided to constitute the four task forces.

The move comes in the wake of growing public demand to check prices of essential commodities and provide some relief to the common people who are still reeling under the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prices of daily kitchen essentials such as potatoes, onions, vegetables, fish, meat, etc have soared over the past five to six months with the state food and civil supplies department drawing considerable flak for alleged inaction to rein in rates charged by whole-sellers and retailers.

Accordingly, the task force headed by Lakhyajit Duwara, circle officer, Guwahati revenue circle cum executive magistrate and comprising a team of officers from departments such as food and civil supply, legal metrology, etc are covering Machkhowa wholesale market, Fancy Bazar, GMC wholesale vegetable market, Bhangagarh market, Ulubari market and Uzanbazar market.

The team led by Jintu Bora, Chandrapur revenue circle cum executive magistrate, will monitor prices of essential items sold at Six Mile market, Beltola market, Bhetapara market, Basistha market, Dispur Supermarket besides Narengi, Panjabari and Barbari markets.

On the other hand, Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, assistant commissioner cum executive magistrate will lead the team covering Gosala, Pandu Borabazar, Pandu Railway Bazar, Jalukbari, Ramcharani VIP, Azara and Fatasil markets

The fourth team will be led by Chinmoy Neog, circle officer (A), Dispur revenue circle cum executive magistrate and Brahmaputra wholesale vegetable market, Beharbari/Pamohi wholesale vegetable market, Kalapahar market, Lalganesh market, Bamunimaidam market and Chandmari market.

A sub-inspector and constable from the Guwahati police commissionerate and a field officer from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation are also a part of a team of each task force.

Complaints can also be lodged with the officers of the task forces on their respective contact numbers if traders are found to be selling essential items beyond the rates fixed by the department.