MPCC set to discuss BJP’s defection ‘bid’ claims

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The Congress is not taking lightly BJP state president Ernest Mawrie’s claim that he would lead five MLAs, mostly from the grand old party, to Delhi for a meeting with BJP’s central leadership to discuss their entry into the party ahead of 2023 Meghalaya polls.

The Congress said it will soon hold a review meeting to discuss the issue.

“I don’t take lightly anything that he says. As soon as I reach Shillong, I will call a review meeting to discuss it,” state Congress chief, Vincent H Pala told The Shillong Times on Friday.

“We will wait. The last time they had claimed 14 Congress MLAs wanted to join them but later, it turned out to be not even one,” he said.

The state Congress chief said as the BJP is making such tall claims time and again, it remains to be seen whether they mean what they say or they say what they do not mean.

He said the Congress needs to work very hard, especially grassroots management.

“We are working hard on that line. I am calling a meeting on November 23, probably with the MLAs of my area. I will also visit Garo hills and we will share tips for grassroots management,” Pala said.

Earlier, Mawrie had claimed five MLAs are keen on joining the BJP and three of them are confirmed.

“Some of them have met our central leaders in Delhi while others will meet our leaders in Guwahati,” he had claimed.