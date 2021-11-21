CM for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages

SHILLONG, Nov 21 – Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Sunday has urged upon Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan to fulfill the long cherished aspirations of the people of the State for inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

While addressing the gathering at the function following the inauguration of the Central Institute of Hindi, Shillong Centre at Mawdiangdiang, Sangma said that it will be greatest gift for the people of the State if this demand can be met on the occasion when the State celebrates its 50 years of statehood, the following year.

Informing that he had raised this demand before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Chief Minister informed that the State Assembly had even passed a resolution in this regard.

He also assured that the State Government is ready to meet the various criteria to fullfill the best requirement for inclusion of the two languages.