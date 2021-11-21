Swachh Survekshan 2021: Shillong slips to 371st rank

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Swachh Survekshan 2021 survey report has been revealed and Shillong has once again produced disappointing results slipping rank from 353rd last year to 371st in this year’s survey in the category of cities with population of 1 to 10 lakh. The city managed this rank with a total score of 879.58.

On the other hand, Shillong Cantonment Board has ranked 60th with 620.80 points among 62 other cantonment boards (cities) within the country.

In terms of district rankings, the survey put East Khasi Hills at 562nd rank; while South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills have been ranked 639th and 623rd respectively.

However, Meghalaya stood at 14th position in the list of states with less than 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) as per the survey.

It may be recalled that the PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, had recently called upon government officials and other stakeholders to better Shillong’s ranking in terms of cleanliness while also emphasizing that the city makes it to the top of the list.

Adding yet another feather to its cap, Indore has won the title of ‘Cleanest City’ for the fifth consecutive time, according to the Swachh Survekshan survey.

Also, Indore, along with Navi Mumbai and Nellore have emerged as ‘Top Performers’ in SafaiMitra Suraksha Challenge.

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Saturday, felicitated the awardees of the cleanest cities of India at the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ hosted as part of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. With regard to state awards, Chhattisgarh emerged as the ‘Cleanest State’ for the third consecutive year under the category of ‘More than 100 Urban Local Bodies’, while Jharkhand, for the second time, won the ‘Cleanest State’ award in the ‘Less than 100 ULBs’ category. Karnataka and Mizoram became the ‘Fastest Mover States’ in the big (more than 100 ULBs) and small (less than 100 ULBs) state categories respectively.a