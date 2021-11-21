‘Only tribal athletes should represent state’

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has urged various sports associations to ensure that local players get a chance to represent the state in any national sporting event held outside the state.

“No one from outside the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities should be selected to represent the state,” KSU general secretary, Donald V Thabah, said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Stating that even if the non-locals are good athletes and manage to earn laurels for the state, the main objective of the sports associations should be to groom and ensure that indigenous athletes represent the state.

According to Thabah, selection of non-locals would deny local athletes the opportunity to represent the state and would demoralise the spirit of those who have potential to excel in various sports disciplines.

Thabah urged the sports associations, including the Meghalaya Cricket Association and Meghalaya Basketball Association, to make it a point to select Khasi-Jaintia and Garo athletes only for any future national-level sports events.

The KSU general secretary said that the sports associations should reject the non-local athletes who come for the trial even if there are really good athletes.

“Non-local athletes should not be entertained even if they produce permanent residential certificate or even if they are married to any tribal women,” Thabah said.

He also warned that the union would take drastic steps if any local athlete is denied their fair share of chance.

“We understand that the local youths can become professional sportspersons only if they are provided with the platform to represent the state. This will help to motivate the young boys and girls who are keen to pursue sports as a professional career,” the KSU general secretary added.