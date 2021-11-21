Village, farmer-producer groups in Umsning get monetary support

SHILLONG, Nov 20: A self-help group (SHG) mela was organised in Umsning, Ri Bhoi, on

Saturday during which cluster-level federations and village organisations received a total of Rs 1.006 crore.

During the programme, 40 farmer-producer groups also received cheques amounting to Rs 32.45 lakh under Farmer’s Collectivisation for Upscaling Production and Marketing Systems (FOCUS) programme.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who was part of the mela, said that Meghalaya’s SHG Movement has been the key success of the MDA Government.

He also informed that the women-led SHG Movement has made a significant impact in the livelihoods of rural communities.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “FOCUS scheme aims to collectivize farmers’ produce and help them get the right price, avail modern technology and prosper in their activities.”