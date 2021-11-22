Centre to take final call on implementation of ILP: CM

Shillong, Nov 21: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday said that it is the Centre who will take the final call to implement ILP in the state.

However, the chief minister said that his government will continue to pursue the long-pending demand of the state for ILP with the Centre, adding that they will put pressure on the central government to consider the demand for ILP.

Claiming that the various pressure groups had appreciated the steps taken by the government since it had at least passed a resolution, the chief minister said that the previous government had said that they don’t want the ILP and had not taken any steps to move a resolution for it.

“Therefore, we are working towards it. It is not a proposal which the state government can decide. We need the Centre to do it,” Sangma said.

It may be mentioned that the pressure groups had expressed their strong disappointment since the Centre has failed to make its stand clear on the demand for the implementation of the ILP in the state.