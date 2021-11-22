Will try to bring Lapang back: Pala

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The Opposition Congress will try to bring back former Chief Minister and veteran politician DD Lapang back into the party fold.

“All the district and block Congress leaders are saying we have to unite and bring back Dr Lapang if we want to win elections. We will take it up with the high command,” MPCC president Vincent H. Pala said Sunday.

He said Lapang left Congress for personal reasons but his “heart and head” are still with the grand old party.

Pala, however, said it was up to Lapang, a “unifying force” in the Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts, to make the move.

National People’s Party president, W.R. Kharlukhi had asserted that Lapang was not leaving the party.

The MPCC chief said

he would speak to Lapang once he gets the green signal from the party high command.

He said Congress would also try to woo other veteran leaders back in the New Year.

Asked if Congress would go for a pre-poll or post-poll alliance with other parties including the NPP, Pala said: “This is too early. This needs a collective decision but I prefer to fight on our own.”