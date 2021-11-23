Shillong’s poor Swachh ranking baffles Tynsong

SHILLONG, Nov 22: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Monday said he does not believe in the report of Swachh Survekshan 2021 survey in which Shillong was ranked poorly.

It slipped from 353rd position to 371st position in the category of cities with population of 1 to 10 lakh. The city scored an overall 879.58 points.

Tynsong felt the surveyors had confined the study only to Motphran or Iew Mawlong area. “If you say we are at the bottom in terms of cleanliness, I will not believe it,” he told reporters reacting to the report.

He said the surveyors should have visited villages and localities like Mawkhar, Mission Compound and Pohkseh, to see cleanliness.

He said the Rangbah Shnongs do not need to be pushed by the government for cleanliness as they themselves insist on it in their respective localities.

According to the report of the survey, Shillong Cantonment Board was ranked 60th with 620.80 points among 62 other cantonment boards (cities) in the country.

In terms of district rankings, the survey put East Khasi Hills at 562nd position, while South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills were ranked 639th and 623rd respectively.

Meghalaya was placed at 14th on the list of states with less than 100 urban local bodies.