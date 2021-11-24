Favourites Bengaluru take on Odisha

VASCO, Nov 23: Former champions Bengaluru FC would look to build a winning momentum after their opening match victory when they face Odisha FC in their second Indian Super League fixture here on Wednesday.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side have faced Odisha eight times in the ISL, winning five, losing two and drawing one, and they will once again start favourites at the Tilak Maidan.

Fresh from the 4-2 win over NorthEast United in their campaign opener, the Blues would look to build on the positives and noth up their second consecutive win.

“We need to focus on our game, take the good things from the previous game, and try to improve ourselves and do better. We have three points on the board and we need to try and build on that,” Bengaluru head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said at the pre-match conference.

He admitted his team did not do well in the midfield and that’s why Chhetri was relatively quiet in the previous match.

For Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez said he knew Bengaluru’s impressive track record in the ISL but his team has also prepared well.

“They have quality attackers, they play good football and have proven themselves in the ISL. We know It’s going to be a difficult game against Bengaluru as they won their first game, but we are ready,” he said.

Asked about specific way to counter the Bengaluru players, Ramirez said, “The team has to give 100% concentration in the game, not make any mistakes. We have to stay focused from the beginning and implement what we have practised.

“I will put four of my most competitive foreign players on the pitch. They are important, but the seven Indian players are more important as they are going to play every match. So, our focus is also on the Indian players whom we aim to develop in this season.” (PTI)

Kick-off at 7:30 pm IST