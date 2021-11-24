World Heritage Week celebrated

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The Department of Tourism and Travel Management, Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), has kick-started celebration of World Heritage Week under the theme ‘Complex Past, Diverse Future’.

A statement in this regard informed that the Department of Tourism and Travel Management of MLCU, as part of the weeklong programme, will hold a heritage walk on to Nartiang Monolith Clusters and Larnai Village so as to “enlighten students on the responsibilities and participation in preserving and conserving the heritage sites and traditional art.”

“Recognising the importance of cultural heritage as a bridge between past and future generations, the students have made efforts to educate about the importance of their own heritage, and also to spread awareness about respecting and valuing the culture and heritage of others as well,” the statement said.