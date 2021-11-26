Merger legal but will examine in detail: Speaker

SHILLONG, Nov 25: Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday said that the decision of the 12 MLAs to resign from the Congress and merge with AITMC seems to have legal sanction and added that he would examine the matter in detail.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the 12 MLAs on Thursday, Lyngdoh said they had submitted a letter to him on Wednesday informing of their decision to join TMC. He said that he had received a letter from TMC general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee recognising them as TMC legislators.

“As far as two-third majority is concerned, they have qualified but we will examine in detail,” he said.

The Speaker however refused to comment on whether the TMC will be considered as the main opposition party in the Assembly.